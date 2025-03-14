A crazy record-low price for Samsung's The Freestyle projector

Tested at £999, now only £439. What are you waiting for?

Samsung Freestyle Portable Projector
(Image credit: Samsung)

The best projectors elevate any film watching experience into a quality home cinema experience. Investing in a decent beamer goes a long way to emulating the experience of heading down to watch the latest blockbuster at the cinema. Being in the comfort of your own home also means you can eat your popcorn as loudly as you like.

One of the most affordable options around at the moment is Samsung's The Freestyle projector which can now be picked up at a record-low price of only £439 at Peter Tyson. The previous lowest price for this high-performing projector was £489 in February. Peter Tyson is also offering a £50 cashback deal on every purchase, which sweetens the deal even more.

We rated it highly for its cute design and bright colourful picture, making it a great gift to yourself.

Samsung The Freestyle projector
Record-low
Samsung The Freestyle projector: was £999 now £439 at Peter Tyson

This lightweight, portable projector earned a 4-star rating when we tested it, and with a cute but practical design, it makes for a fantastic piece of kit. Added to that is impressive auto keystone and focus correction that guarantees great results. Producing bright, sharp, colourful pictures and decent sound, this projector will turn your home into a cinema.

Additional £50 cashback on every purchase

View Deal

The Freestyle can throw up a screen size of up to 100-inches, which is impressive for such a small device. With auto keystone and autofocus systems, you are guaranteed to get a fantastic picture wherever you place it. No need for lots of fine-tuning as this projector covers all that for you.

We thought that The Freestyle presented good-quality HD sources well, with punchy colours and good levels of brightness. It features built-in wi-fi and the Tizen-based system Samsung includes in their smart TVs, giving access to a variety of video streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV+ and more.

Users can connect wirelessly to The Freestyle using the Samsung Smart Things platform. This (along with the optional battery, available separately) makes The Freestyle a truly cable-free video display system – something that not too many units can say.

It also features a mini-HDMI input (no mini-HDMI to HDMI adaptor included, however) and a USB-C power connection for ultimate flexibility. Pick this projector up now for only £439 at Peter Tyson.

