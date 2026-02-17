(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

To keep up to date with all the latest home cinema releases, the team at What Hi-Fi? are lucky enough to regularly test a range of AV kit in our state-of-the-art test room.

And doing so, we need a range of top-notch 4K Blu-ray discs to challenge these systems thoroughly. Whether it's their Dolby Atmos presentation or their brightness capabilities, every team member has a constantly expanding arsenal of discs they use during testing.

If you want to get your hands on some of these excellent 4K discs, we have spotted an excellent bundle deal that could save you some precious cash.

HMV is running a three for £50 discount on 4K Blu-rays right now, covering a range of Disney releases in particular. The film studio has a lot of brands under its belt, from Marvel to 20th Century Studios. That means there is a huge variety in what you can get for your money.

This price tag is still a bit of an investment, but it gets you a decent £10 saving on some top-quality discs.

You can, of course, choose your own combination of 4K Blu-rays to add to your collection, but we have highlighted some of our favourite test discs. If you need more inspiration, plenty of these 4K releases feature in our guide to the best Dolby Atmos scenes to test your home cinema system.

Disney 4K Blu-ray bundle was £60 now £50 at HMV (save £10)

From family favourites to nail-biting horror, HMV is currently offering a £10 saving on a range of Disney 4K Blu-rays when you buy a bundle of three. Offering better audio and picture quality than streaming, this is a great way to add to your physical media collection.

Disney deals also available at Amazon

As we have mentioned, there are pages and pages of Disney discs included in the deal. If you are on the hunt for a remastered classic, though, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World stands out as a strong entry to consider.

Starring Russell Crowe as British Captain Jack Aubrey during the Napoleonic War, it follows his ship as he takes the crew on a journey to pursue a formidable war vessel around South America.

It hit cinema screens back in 2003, but has recently got a much-needed 4K and Dolby Atmos mix remaster that takes the viewing experience to the next level. We've been using this disc for audio testing in particular, namely a key scene when Aubrey's ship is attacked with an army of cannonballs. The high-pitched splintering of wood flying, combined with the panicked voices of the crew coming from all around the soundstage, is a great way to test any system.

For those looking for a more family-friendly watch, it goes without saying that Disney has a range of animated offerings that are fun for adults and kids alike. Moana, Toy Story 3, and Encanto are all on the cards, for instance.

One of Disney's newer animated releases is also on offer in the form of Elio. It may not have got much love at the box office, but it's a heart-warming watch exploring that feeling of not quite fitting in.

And we can't go without recommending a recent favourite to enter our regular rotation. Marvel's Thunderbolts has already been watched at least 50 times in our test room, with one scene in particular on repeat. When Florence Pugh's Yelena leads an operation to escape a building swarming with agents, bullets fly every which way and bombs land with a massive oomph, which requires a beefy subwoofer performance.

The entire sequence is also quite dark, challenging projectors and TVs to portray each frame with the right amount of black detail.

That's just a glimpse of the discs on offer with this deal, so if any of those are up your alley, check out HMV's 3 for £50 offer.

