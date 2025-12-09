Decent cheap TVs are hard to come by. After all, when you're paying less, you should probably expect less.

But, sometimes a TV breaks the mould and that's most certainly the case when it comes to the 50-inch TCL C6KS.

As one of the best Mini LED TVs on the market, we rated it five stars and gave it a What Hi-Fi? Award to celebrate what it achieves at an affordable price. And right now, one of the year's biggest bargains just got even cheaper.

For just £349 at Amazon, it's a £70 saving on the already excellently-priced TV.

The 50-inch TCL C6KS achieves an astonishing amount for its price, making it a set we're happy to recommend over and over again.

As a What Hi-Fi? Award-winner for 2025, this excellent budget Mini LED TV caused quite a stir in our viewing rooms when we first got our hands on it – seriously over-performing for the money.

Yes, there are a few drawbacks – motion can look a little soft, while very bright HDR highlights sometimes suffer from clipping or colour banding.

But, what it somewhat lacks in these areas, it definitely makes up for by overdelivering in pretty much ever area where you'd normally have to compromise with a budget TV.

One of the most impressive features is its Mini LED panel with 160 dimming zones, which helps provide arguably the best picture quality we've seen on a set at this price.

The panel also features TCL's new HVA technology, which helps it deliver deep blacks, refined shadow details, and better halo control than cheaper TVs can normally manage.

Sonically, we were happy to find it supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual-X playback, delivering these premium audio formats with more volume and power than expected.

It's an easy recommendation from us, made even easier by this TV dropping in price to just £349 at Amazon.

