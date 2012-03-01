This stylish Subrosa pair isn’t cheap but it delivers a very impressive performance

Sunfire is well-known for delivering large amounts of bass from improbably small subwoofers. And this inventive flat panel sub will do its reputation no harm at all.

It’s not cheap, though. There are two parts to the Subrosa. The solid, beautifully finished SRS-210R sub is long, wide and shallow: 113 x 36 x 9cm. It can be hung on a wall, stood upright or placed flat on a floor.

The SRA-2700EQ external amp delivers a claimed 2700W. It has standard controls – volume, phase and crossover frequency adjustment – and an auto equalisation function that works well.

Compared with the best conventionally shaped and sized competition this Sunfire doesn’t dig quite as deep with such conviction, but by most standards it remains a mighty impressive performer.

Goes loud cleanly

Considering its admirable versatility the sacrifices in outright performance aren’t massive. Low frequencies are delivered with impressive authority and no small amount of precision.

Given a hard-charging action scene, this Sunfire lays down a solid and punchy foundation. It goes loud cleanly, and stays composed even when pushed hard.

Switch to music and it has a good level of agility and fine detail resolution.

The Sunfire’s wide range of sonic talents makes it relatively easy to integrate with

a wide range of quality speakers, too. This is a fine buy for the house-proud.

See all our subwoofer Best Buys

Follow whathifi.comon Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook