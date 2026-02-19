Save on the 4K Blu-ray discs that the experts use to test TVs, soundbars and home theatre systems

There are no regular DVDs or Blu-rays here – just the 4K cream of the crop

Have you ever wondered what our AV experts use to test TVs, soundbars and surround sound systems?

Well, wonder no longer. Few things excite us here at What Hi-Fi? more than a 4K Blu-ray sale, so to mark the occasion, we've put together a collection of our favourite testing and demo discs that are currently seeing discounts.

We also have a Tom Cruise double-bill in Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, both of which feature dogfights that are great for testing directionality. And Christopher Nolan's blockbuster biopic Oppenheimer allows scrutiny for black-and-white scenes as well as Ludwig Göransson's Oscar-winning score.

Daniel Furn
Daniel Furn
Staff Writer, Deals

Daniel Furn is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi? focused on all things deal-related. He studied Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield before working as a freelance journalist covering film, TV, gaming, and consumer tech. Outside of work, he can be found travelling far-flung corners of the globe, playing badminton, and watching the latest streaming sensation (in 4K HDR, of course).

