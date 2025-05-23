Hurry! Secure three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just £0.99 with a simple sign up
New subscribers have until 27th May to claim this deal
With the Bank Holiday coming up Amazon has decided to offer three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just £0.99.
What's the catch? Well, you have to be a new subscriber and you've only got until 27th May to sign up, so you best be quick.
It's an especially great deal considering Amazon's latest price hike in March added an extra £1 to the monthly price.
Normally, it would cost you £10.99 per month for Prime members and £11.99 for non-Prime members. So three months for £0.99 saves you over £30.
Three months of Amazon Music Unlimited was over £30, now £0.99
We gave Amazon Music Unlimited four-stars for being a worthy competitor against the likes of Spotify and Apple Music. For anyone already in the Amazon fold, there's the advantage of some money off the usual subscription fee already (a pound, to be precise). But, if you're a new subscriber, you can claim this excellent deal with access to 100 million songs for three months for just 99p.
While we'd usually recommend other options amongst the best music streaming services, like our 2024 What Hi-Fi? Award-winner, Tidal or our 'best for audiophiles' choice, Qobuz ahead of Amazon Music, for this price we'd say it's most definitely worth a try.
It's still a four-star streaming service that we happily called in our full review "a loveable, quirky streaming service that still sounds competitive and boasts good catalogue depth".
Amazon Music is home to 100 million songs, the most ad-free podcasts and the largest catalogue of audiobooks from Audible. Though, we must caveat, the deal will only allow you to listen to one audiobook a month.
With Unlimited, you gain access to everything, whereas the Free and Prime subscriptions will give you only a limited selection with pesky ads.
Amazon Music Unlimited is compatible with a wide variety of devices, too including smartphones and tablets, PCs and Macs, Fire tablets and Fire TVs.
It also works with some in-car entertainment systems, Sonos multi-room wireless speakers, plus Bluesound and NAD BluOS devices.
And you can authorise up to 10 different devices on one account, though only playing one at a time.
With Amazon Music Unlimited, you also get CD-quality and hi-res music and podcasts with a huge amount on offer. And now you can get three months for just £0.99, so even if you just want to trial it, it's an excellent deal.
