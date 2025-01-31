Amazon Music just lost its biggest selling point with its latest price hike

Amazon is raising its Music Unlimited subscription prices in March for both Prime and non-Prime members in the UK and US.

In the US, the monthly price is increasing from $10 to $11 for Prime members, and from $11 to $12 for those who do not subscribe to Amazon's all-in Prime subscription. The annual payment is going from $99 to $109 per year, while the Family Plan is also increasing from $16.99 to $19.99 per month, or from $169 to $199 per year.

Similarly in the UK, the monthly and annual prices are increasing by £1 and £10 respectively, making the new costs £11 (Prime), £12 (non-Prime) and £109 (annual). The Family plan will be £19.99 per month or £199 per year.

While Amazon's Prime-reduced membership currently offers the most affordable hi-res streaming service, the March price hike puts it in line with Apple and Tidal, while the non-Prime cost will be £1 / $1 higher than the rival service fees. It also sees Amazon price-match Spotify, which doesn't offer hi-res quality.

The impending price hike removes the competitive edge Amazon had over its closest competitors (Tidal and Amazon) for Prime members who value hi-res streaming, though the service remains a strong service due to its strong, well-labelled catalogue, competitive sound quality and bonus 3D audio (Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio) tracks. In our Amazon Music Unlimited review , our reviews team called the service "a loveable, quirky streaming service that still sounds competitive and boasts good catalogue depth – we still recommend giving it a go, especially if you can get your hands on a free trial."

Speaking of which, free trial periods will be honoured, although thereafter only the first full-price month will be at the current price.

Meanwhile, new customers signing up for Amazon Music Unlimited will pay the higher subscription cost as of today, while for existing subscribers the new price will go into effect on the next monthly renewal billing date, on or after 5th March.

