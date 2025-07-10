Fancy saving money on a wireless speaker that'll perform sonically and impress with its eye-catching design? You might want to Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin.

For just £469 at Peter Tyson, this is back to the lowest price we've ever seen for the B&W speaker, so if you're looking for a spicy discount for Prime Day, a £230 drop is just what the doctor ordered. Why should Amazon have all of the best deals, after all?

B&W Zeppelin was £699 now £469 at Peter Tyson (save £230)

The B&W Zeppelin has floated around various discounts since its launch back in 2021, but none quite as low as this. With an expansive, open presentation, agile weighty bass and excellent capability at high volumes, this is a stellar piece of kit. Plus, its blimp-shaped design make it a stand out piece to add to your home. Price check: £489 at Amazon

The talented B&W Zeppelin is the sort of wireless speaker that acts as the centrepiece of any self-respecting living room. It's designed to draw the eye and the ear, and with that massive blimp-shaped form, that's exactly what it ends up doing.

There's a new and improved five-star sibling, the Zeppelin Pro, which launched earlier in the year, but we're struggling to find availabiltiy and discounts at the moment. The 2021 Zeppelin is a good alternative, and you'll pay £230 less to get it.

Design-wise, the elliptical shape is certainly this speaker's most outwardly impressive feature, but it's what's inside that counts. The B&W houses a speaker configuration comprising twin 25mm Decoupled Double-Dome aluminium tweeters, as well as two 90mm midrange drivers that benefit from the proprietary Fixed Suspension Transducer (FST) technology.

The resultant sound is bold and broad, and while hi-res support is a bit limited, the confidence of the Zeppelin's presentation, aided by plenty of agile bass, makes it undeniably appealing.

The Zeppelin is also dedicated to making streaming as easy as possible with the chance to link your Deezer, Qobuz and Tidal memberships all through B&W’s Music App.

There's plenty of reasons to buy the B&W Zeppelin, and the fact that it's down to just £469 at Peter Tyson is one very compelling reason to grab it while you can.

