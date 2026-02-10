Regular What Hi-Fi? readers will know what big fans we are of the JBL Xtreme 4.

We gave the entertaining Bluetooth speaker a full five stars in our review, as well as a coveted What Hi-Fi? Award – all based on the test price of £330.

So imagine how shocked we were when we saw the Xtreme 4's current price: £189 at Peter Tyson.

That's a whopping £140 off the test price, and the cheapest we've seen the speaker by some margin. It's also incredible value for such a beefy, talented speaker; after all that's only £20 more than the price the step-down JBL Charge 6 launched at.

As the winner of not one, but two What Hi-Fi? Awards, the JBL Xtreme 4 was already an easy pick. At this price, it's impossible not to recommend.

As you can probably tell from the pictures, the Xtreme 4 has a robust, rugged build to withstand the elements – and it has the credentials to match, having been certified IP67 water- and dust-proof. Very 'Xtreme'.

That beefy build is not just for protection; it also houses two 70mm woofers and two 20mm tweeters for the all-important sound, which we find suitably impressive.

As our JBL Xtreme 4 review reads: “It produces a wonderfully clear and consistent sound across tracks. Low frequencies are poised and punchy but don’t lack weight. Highs are crisp enough so they don’t feel rolled off.

“Detail levels are excellent for the money and it's still exciting and fun to listen to which is exactly what you want from a product like this.”

The JBL Xtreme 4 is aided by AI Sound Boost, always-on technology that aims to maintain sound quality at loud volumes and prevent distortion. We pushed the Xtreme 4 pretty hard and were impressed by the results, with the speaker remaining composed and controlled.

Battery life is a solid 24 hours and can even stretch to 30 hours with the Playtime Boost feature, though at the cost of some weight and solidity from the bass.

Auracast is another headline feature. It allows users to pair two Xtreme 4s together in stereo, or even connect multiple compatible JBL speakers in a chain if you're so inclined.

If you have the cash to stretch to a premium Bluetooth speaker, the JBL Xtreme 4 is our nailed-on pick. With this price discount, though, your cash won't have to stretch nearly as far – get the speaker for £189 while this incredible price lasts.

MORE:

Read our review of the Bose Soundlink Max

Best Bluetooth speakers tried and tested for every budget

Best outdoor speakers: portable, wireless, waterproof models tried and tested