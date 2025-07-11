Well isn't this a rare treat? We see a lot of brands discounting their stock when big sales events roll around, including the likes of Sony, Bose and JBL, but tech giant Apple is often far more reluctant to slash prices, especially when it comes to its mini-series of HomePod smart speakers.

Imagine our surprise and delight, then, when the five-star HomePod Mini was discounted during the Prime Day period. This isn't technically a Prime Day deal, as it comes courtesy of a £15 discount at O2 rather than Amazon, but who cares? A deal's a deal, right?

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner Apple HomePod Mini was £99 now £84 at O2 (save £15)

Allow us to rub our eyes in disbelief, we do not see deals like this very often. The Apple HomePod Mini is an Award-winning dynamo, but given its popularity and Apple's propensity not to cut prices on its smart speakers, deals are rare. Grab £15 off with both hands!

Despite having been around for almost five years, the Apple HomePod Mini has enjoyed so few discounts that we can probably count on one hand how many drops its enjoyed over that period. Hooray for a £15 drop at O2, then!

We can certainly see why the Mini continues to be such a popular speaker, and why discounts should be pounced upon like a lion grabs a gazelle's behind. Beautifully made but compact enough that you'll rarely notice it's there, the Mini is naturally designed to work within Apple's impressive iOS ecosystem, harnessing the power of Siri and Apple's S5 chip to keep the speaker as smart as possible.

Siri’s real strength in the context of the HomePod Mini is its music curation when you have an Apple Music subscription, learning what you like and personalising things accordingly to impressive effect.

The Mini also outperforms its modest size when the music gets playing, going far louder than we'd expect and rarely struggling to fill any average-sized domestic space. It's clean and composed at all volumes, with an entertaining sound that we find mightily impressive.

This deal really won't be around forever, and stocks are likely running dry. Turns out O2 is the place to be on Prime Day.

