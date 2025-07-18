The JBL Flip 7 is a recent entry into our best Bluetooth speakers list, but it's already sporting a lovely discount.

Another five-star release from the brand, it succeeds the Flip 6 with hearty improvements on build quality, features and usability.

And while we thought it'd be a while until we saw money off this refined, portable and well-priced speaker, there's a deal right now – and it just so happens to be one of the best we've seen.

For just £115 at Richer Sounds, the Flip 7 can be yours for a £14 saving. It may not sound like much, but for one of the best Flips JBL has ever made, any money off is a boon.

It takes a quick sign up to the Richer Sounds VIP Club, which is fortunately completely free and very quick to do.

When we first got our hands on the JBL Flip 7 for review, it caused our expert testers to exclaim: "Flippin' heck, JBL has done it again."

And while its five-star predecessor the JBL Flip 6 spent a lot of time in the rankings of the best Bluetooth speakers, it was knocked off the top spot by the Flip 7 – and there's plenty of reasons for that.

JBL's newest entry boasts the same burrito-shaped look and rugged design that users have come to know and love, but there's huge improvements across the board that make the Flip 7 stand out.

As well as sonic advances and a strong feature set, the Flip 7 focuses on usability and portability, upping the previous water- and dustproof IP67 certification to the IP68 rating.

And when it comes to sound, there's skilful handling of dynamics and rhythms, as well as the addition of new levels of clarity and insight compared to previous generations. We said the Flip 7 is "the best-sounding Flip there's ever been", and that's saying a lot since, historically, the Flip 5 and 6 have both been five-star products, too.

Design-wise, the control buttons have been repositioned to make them easier to use, while the connection is swift and stable. It's not a big change, but it makes the model easier to navigate.

Plus, the Flip 7 is packed with great features. There's Auracast functionality - that's the new sharing technology that lets you pair up two Flip 7s in stereo or hook up multiple Auracast-compatible units via the JBL Portable app.

And it also features wired listening for the first time, supporting up to 24-bit/96kHz lossless audio playback from music streaming services via USB-C

For all your portable needs, the seventh-gen Flip has new carry options; a small fabric finger loop or carabiner hook. There's also additional battery life with the Flip 7 sporting more than ever before – 14 hours on a single charge, plus an extra two hours with the Playtime Boost feature.

Overall, our expert testers said: "At this price, we can’t see much beating it – another great leap forward for JBL’s long-running series of burrito-shaped belters."

And that price has been beaten; it is now just £115 at Richer Sounds. Of course, if you can't stretch to the Flip 7, it's still well worth considering the JBL Flip 6, currently just £79 at Amazon.

