Let’s face it. You’re here because you’re looking for a cracking saving on one of the best Bluetooth speakers. And I have found just the deal.

The five-star JBL Flip 7 has plummeted in price down to just £98 at Amazon. That's a saving of more than £30, making it just a few pounds more than the previous-generation Flip 6.

This sub-£100 price is available for the red model only, but if you're after a speaker that will stand out in any room or at a party, then this is it. Yours now for a record-low price.

Save £32 JBL Flip 7: was £130 now £98 at Amazon At this record-low price, and just £9 more than the Flip 6, this is the Bluetooth speaker to go for if you're looking for an excellent all-round performer at a bargain price. With new levels of clarity and insight, skilful handling of dynamics, a strong feature set and excellent rugged build quality, it doesn't get much better than this. Five stars

The JBL Flip 7 earned a five-star rating following our extensive testing and review, and represents what we consider the best iteration of JBL’s long-running small portable speaker series.

This seventh-generation model remains a great device to hold in hand, with its rugged design and portable credentials making it great to use no matter where you are.

Its IP68 water and dust-resistance rating improves upon the Flip 6's IP67 certification, making it virtually impervious to the elements – whether you're dealing with sandy astroturf, garden hoses or bathtime mishaps.

The drop-proof credentials have been enhanced too, with beefier rubber guards at either end of the cylindrical chassis.

Inside, the Flip 7 benefits from an updated tweeter dome design for crisper high-frequency reproduction, alongside increased power driving the woofer for beefier bass response.

JBL’s new AI Sound Boost tech also analyses soundwaves in real time to optimise the speaker’s output without distortion.

Battery life has been boosted to 14 hours on a single charge, with an additional two hours available through Playtime Boost mode (though this feature reduces bass output in the process).

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Flip 7 also introduces wired listening for the first time. This supports up to 24-bit/96kHz lossless audio playback via USB-C, so you can properly hear your streaming service’s hi-res offerings.

The sonic improvements are where the Flip 7 truly shines. Our review finds that it delivers such substantial heft and body to Muse's Hysteria that it makes the Flip 6 seem almost lacking by comparison.

Detail levels are strong for a speaker of this size as well, with instruments enjoying more bite and body, while the soundscape remains layered and uncluttered without sacrificing that sense of fun.

Other feature additions include Auracast functionality, allowing you to pair two Flip 7s together in stereo or to connect multiple Auracast-compatible JBL units simultaneously via the JBL Portable app.

In short, at £98 at Amazon, the Flip 7 represents excellent value for a portable Bluetooth speaker of this calibre.

While the larger Charge 5 and newer Charge 6 will deliver more bass, for a compact unit that balances portability with performance, the Flip 7 is hard to fault – especially at this discounted price.

