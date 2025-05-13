Our favourite Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speaker has dropped to an excellent price

When it comes to the best B&O speakers on the market, the portable Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) is up there with our favourites.

This rugged Bluetooth speaker is the most refined and weightest we've heard in a while, and now, for just £172 at Amazon, it could be yours.

During Black Friday, we've spotted the Beosound A1 for £169, but considering it's May and we aren't in the middle of a special sales event, we're pleasantly surprised to see one of the best Bluetooth speakers at such a great price.

A small caveat, though, this price can be enjoyed for the Grey Mist and Black Anthracite models. It's a little more for Anthracite Oxygen and Gold Tone, and a jump in price for Green and Pink.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) was £259 now £172 at Amazon (save £87)

The five-star Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) is a classy compact speaker that uploads B&O's strong sonic profile. It's got expansive sound and weighty bass, as well as boasting a super stylish build. With an £87 saving, it's one of the best price we've seen and one we'd seriously recommend considering.

We've been recommending the A1 at full price since its release and subsequently awarded the speaker five stars in our B&O Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) review.

This is a Bluetooth-only smart speaker squeezed into a wonderfully svelte, water- and dust-proof, stylish circular package.

The Danish electronics specialists have crafted a wireless speaker that combines AI-powered smarts with rugged portability. In our review, we said: "Ultimately, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) delivers a pleasingly comfortable yet authoritative performance that you'd be happy listening to all day."

It's a Bluetooth speaker at first glance, but look a little deeper and you've got built-in Alexa smarts to take advantage of if the speaker is connected to a smartphone that also happens to be on a wi-fi network.

There's also support for Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive codec, while battery life comes in at around 18 hours and can go up to 48 hours, depending on just how hard you're driving it.

If you've been keeping an eye on the Bluetooth speaker market, you might have spotted Bang & Olufsen has launched a successor called the Beosound A1 (3rd Gen), but it comes with a significantly higher price tag of £299.

This makes the £172 price on Amazon for the second-generation version all the more appealing and a top buy if you want a great-sounding, portable Bluetooth speaker.

