The January sales are officially in full swing and if you've been on the hunt for one of the best Bluetooth speakers at a dropdown price, now is the time to strike!

For just £119 at Amazon, the five-star JBL Charge 6 can be yours for a mega £50 off (or £51, to be precise). One caveat though, this lovely discount is only available on the Red model.

It's not quite the epic £100 price tag that we saw during Black Friday, but it's still a great saving considering the Charge 6 would normally cost you £170 – and still will at many retailers.

Save 30% JBL Charge 6: was £170 now £119 at Amazon The JBL Charge 6 took everything we loved about the multi-Award winning Charge 5 and amplified it with more powerful, detailed and clearer sound. JBL is well-versed in producing sonically talented and affordable portable Bluetooth speakers and the Charge 6 is no different. Grab it before the deal is gone!

The JBL Charge 6 holds the top spot amongst the best Bluetooth speakers we've ever tested – and it's a position that was held by its longstanding predecessor, the Charge 5.

So, if you're looking for an excellent all-round performer that has all the bases covered, then you're in the right place. The Charge 6 took what we loved about the Charge 5 and made it better, so much so we gave it a What Hi-Fi? Product of the Year Award.

When it comes to the Charge 6, you get an even more waterproof, dustproof and drop-proof model boasting an IP68 rating, beefier bumper guards and a handy carry-handle for portability.

But, to truly impress, upping the audio is the obvious move for a successor of an already well-established line-up, and the Charge 6 wowed us straight off the bat.

To quote from our expert testers' review: "The Charge 6 certainly sounds more powerful, but that muscle and authority are heard throughout the frequency range, not just in the lower end. The sound is clearer and more detailed than before, with vocals given extra solidity and textural depth; the highs soar with punch but clarity."

Plus, the 'AI Sound Boost' is on hand to analyse the speaker's sound in real time to optimise its output and ensure that you're getting the punchiest and most powerful sound, at all times and in all places.

On top of all this, there's plenty of features to boast about, too. There's Auracast audio sharing, 24-bit/96kHz lossless audio via USB-C, and a hefty 24 hours of juice, plus four extra with Playtime Boost, as well as doubling up as a power bank for your smartphone or portable device.

Ultimately, we reached this verdict: "Its portable credentials have been bolstered; there are useful new design tweaks; and the sound is clearer, more detailed, powerful and punchy. It’s hugely fun to listen to, and we can highly recommend it."

With just over £50 off at Amazon, as long as you're happy with the Red model, you could secure yourself one of the best Bluetooth speakers we've ever tested for a fraction of its original price.

