Hurry! Grab the superb JBL Charge 5 at its lowest ever price – just over £100

The JBL Charge 5 has long been one of our top recommendations for a no-nonsense, great-sounding portable Bluetooth speaker. And there's absolutely no nonsense to be found here when we tell you the super-low price it's just dropped to.

Crashing to just £103 at Amazon, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for this enduringly impressive Bluetooth speaker. The only small caveat is that this lowest-ever price is on the blue colourway.

With all the same excellent features, punchy sound and rugged portability though, as long as you're not a stickler for colour, you can save yourself a hefty £57 off its usual RRP of £160.

It's not hugely surprising to see such a big discount on the JBL Charge 5 now that the JBL Charge 6 has officially arrived. But the JBL Charge 5 is still a multiple Award-winning product that we've loved since we first reviewed it, so this is a very tempting deal.

JBL Charge 5 was £160 now £103 at Amazon (save £57)

The JBL Charge 5 is a rugged, portable build capable of delivering clear, detailed and punchy sound. It can endure the journey of being moved around your home, both inside and out, with a waterproof and dustproof design. Plus, it's absolutely packed with features that are sure to impress. All for a super-discounted price, on the Blue finish only.



Also available at John Lewis

The JBL Charge 5 may have lost its long-held spot amongst the best Bluetooth speakers, but that's only because its successor, the five-star Charge 6, has sauntered in. And that's why it's important to say right now that the JBL Charge 5 is still a seriously impressive speaker — even more so at this jaw-droppingly low price.

The Charge 5 has a rugged, barrel-like bodywork that is still easily portable, while an IP67-rated waterproof and dustproof billing means it can withstand plenty of rain, dust and dirt when taken out into the garden, the beach or around your home.

Its party trick is the ability to charge your smartphone thanks to the USB port, and it boasts 20 hours of playback from a single charge. There's also the JBL PartyBoost button that lets you link up to 100 other PartyBoost-enabled speakers from JBL's Bluetooth speaker range, including the five-star Flip 6, and you can put two Charge 5s in stereo mode.

And then of course, there's sound. In our five-star review, we praised its agile, impactful delivery and clearer, detailed and more expansive soundstage over the previous model. "Vocals are also more energised and feel well-placed in what is an expansive mix for a portable speaker of this size," we said, as well as noting that the "Charge 5 is capable of delicacy and nuance as well as oomph and bass clout."

We considered its sonic prowess, durable build quality and features for under £200 worth of a What Hi-Fi? Award, so its plunge in price to just a little over £100 makes it even better value than before. This £103 deal at Amazon is worth snapping up for this summer.

MORE:

Read our full JBL Charge 5 review

Best Bluetooth speakers: tried and tested for every budget

Best outdoor speakers: portable, wireless, waterproof models tried and tested