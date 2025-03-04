Bang & Olufsen's 5-star Bluetooth speaker's price has crashed

News
By
published

Supercharge your listening experience with 30% off the Beosound A1 (2nd Gen)

Bang &amp; Olufsen Beosound A1
(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

The best Bluetooth speakers are capable of packing outstanding sound quality into a rugged and compact case that will stand the test of time. This is absolutely true of the Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) which has just plummeted from £259 to a mere £177 at Amazon. Sounds like its time to get those parties started.

Earning five stars under intense review, this gorgeous little speaker, sophisticated sound and built-in Alexa voice controls. If you want to invest in high-quality B&O sound, now is the time to do it.

Best Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speaker deal

B&O Beosound A1 (2nd gen)
B&O Beosound A1 (2nd gen): was £259 now £177 at Amazon

The Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) boasts a pleasing yet authoritative performance that you'd be happy listening to all day long. Throw in its classy design plus the bonus of Alexa, and you're looking at a top Bluetooth speaker – now with a tempting £82 off.
Five stars

View Deal

The B&O Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) sounds fantastic. Bang & Olufsen has succeeded in maintaining its trademark sound profile in this diminutive and now even more affordable proposition – no small feat considering Bluetooth speakers of this size and price can easily come off heavy through the mids and harsh in the treble to offer volume and clout – but not this one.

On top of that, you're getting an 18-hour battery life at normal listening volumes, or up to 48 hours at a more conservative level. Then there's the three-mic array for Alexa operation and hands-free calls coupled with support for Microsoft Swift Pair and Google Fast Pair for making conference calling a lot easier.

Set-up is straightforward, using both the Amazon Alexa and Bang & Olufsen apps. The latter immediately directs you to the former, to link the A1 to your Alexa account. Simply find your A1 under the ‘devices’ tab and hands-free Alexa is activated. Plus, with the B&O app, you can tailor the sound to your liking even further.

Available in six stylish colourways, the polished aesthetic of the B&O Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) may appear to be style over substance, but this model has a robust IP67 rating, making it waterproof to a depth of up to one metre.

This is one top quality package that will deliver outstanding sound quality year after year. Get it for only £177 at Amazon.

Paul Hatton
Contributor
