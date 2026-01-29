In our recent review of the Onkyo GX-30ARC desktop speakers, we gave them a five-star verdict for their impressive sonic abilities and excellent versatility, all in an affordable package.

And right now, at just £299 at Richer Sounds, that price got even cheaper. A £40 saving is a big deal for a pair of speakers our expert testers already deem “a serious proposition” at the price.

So, secure yourself some impressive speakers while making a really decent saving. It's hard to ask for more.

The Onkyo GX-30ARC are wonderfully neat and compact desktop speakers which stand about as tall as a large paperback book. Put it this way, if you’d like to hook them up to your laptop or desktop PC, they will fit in rather nicely.

What you'll get is a master and slave configuration, with one speaker the home to amplification, DAC and inputs, and a wired cable connecting to the other, passive speaker.

Inside, there’s a total of 50 watts of power with dedicated Class D amplifiers for each drive unit. Each little box also comes with a 19mm tweeter alongside a 10.6cm woofer.

What they also are is incredibly well connected with a generous array of options. There's Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity, as well as a pair of RCA stereo inputs joined by optical and 3.5mm auxiliary inputs. Plus, a USB-C connection to plug them in directly to sources such as your laptop or smartphone.

And, for a pair of speakers at this level, it’s also great to see a moving-magnet phono stage, if you want to create a turntable system, along with an HDMI ARC input if you want to give your TV a sonic boost.

All this said, how do they sound? Our expert testers complimented them: “We are deeply impressed by how clear, punchy and dynamically engaging the Onkyo speakers sound for the price, and while they aren’t the biggest boxes in the world, they make a great fist of making Lukas Graham’s Happy Home sound appropriately stirring.”

We add: “There aren’t many rivals capable of delivering a decent performance at this affordable level, yet it’s hard to ignore the considerable talents the GX-30ARC speakers deliver, with their poise and cohesion lending tracks a wholly balanced feel.”

And for a reasonably budget outlay, the features, connectivity, and sonic performance make these Onkyo speakers a great buy, especially at the discount price of just £299 at Richer Sounds.

