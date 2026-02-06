If you’re in the market for a more affordable pair of standmount speakers, you may have come across the Elac Debut 3.0 DB53.

These third-generation speakers are from Elac’s budget range, and not only are they solidly built, but they also sound clear, detailed and punchy. Not bad, eh?

Well, it gets better. This delightful deal means they are currently on sale for getting on for half of their original retail price! They can be yours for £169 at Peter Tyson, which is a super saving of £130.

The cheapest we had seen them on sale before was £219 for Black Friday, so this is a serious bargain. They are listed as clearance, though, so we encourage you to act fast, as stocks may not last for long.

As is often the case with Elac speakers, the Debut 3.0 DB53 appear to have been made with care, and there is a solidity to them that instantly puts your mind at ease.

These two-way standmounters are driven by a 25mm aluminium-dome tweeter and 13cm aramid mid/bass unit, while a rear-firing bass port helps to fine-tune the lower frequencies.

All that tech helps to provide a clean, clear sound, with strong levels of detail. When we tested the DB53 last year, we found they afford this detail and clarity a healthy amount of space, too. Radiohead’s Codex, for instance, played out across “a strikingly wide, open soundscape”.

Playing Ghost’s Satanized also showcased their superior low end punch and weight compared with their predecessors, the Debut B5.2, which brought out the song’s propulsive underpinnings.

One thing to bear in mind about the DB53 is that their sonic nature can be unforgiving; but pairing them with a smooth-sounding amplifier, such as the Marantz PM6007, will help mitigate this.

Regardless, we gave these speakers four stars at a test price of £299. Now they’re on offer for £130 less than that, this is an excellent deal for the right person and hi-fi setup. We strongly encourage you to check them out for £169 at Peter Tyson.

