The Prime Day deals this week have delivered some excellent savings on hi-fi, standouts of which include the Cambridge Audio DacMagic 200M for £279 and the WiiM Ultra music streamer for £279.

But for simplicity, value and affordability, none have beaten a brilliant deal on an Award-winning, entry-level Elac speaker system that has been live all month.

For £339 at Richer Sounds and Peter Tyson, the Elac Debut ConneX DCB41 is a pair of powered speakers with built-in Bluetooth, an HDMI Arc socket and a phono stage, meaning they can be easily hooked up to a phone, TV or turntable.

Our team of expert testers reviewed these Elacs back in 2022 at their original price of £529, and the system not only earned a glowing five-star rating but also managed to pick up a coveted What Hi-Fi? Award, which it repeated again the year after.

We first saw the stereo speaker system hit this price during Black Friday last year, before returning to a higher one, but this July the bargain deal is back – and better than any affordable speaker system you'll find in Amazon's Prime Day deals.

Current What Hi-Fi? Award winners, these Elacs are flexible powered speakers, combining superb sound quality with a wide variety of connections, including Bluetooth and a USB input. Their optical connection and, better yet, HDMI ARC socket mean they can easily double up as a clever soundbar alternative for your TV setup, too.

Set-up is fuss-free: one speaker in the pair contains all the electronics, amplification and connections, and the other sports a more conventional passive design.

The speakers are then linked together with a cable that you should ideally look to discreetly tuck behind furniture. You don't have to pick a discreet colour finish for the speakers themselves, though – the Elacs are available in walnut, blue and orange at this discounted price.

They don't sport wi-fi and network streaming smarts, as some pricier speaker systems do, such as the Triangle AIO Twin and KEFSX II LT, but it doesn't get simpler than playing tunes wirelessly from your phone or laptop over Bluetooth, which is what you get here.

The added convenience of having nearly all you could want in one place doesn't seem to have sacrificed the sound stakes, either.

In our Elac Debut ConneX DCB41 review, our expert reviewers praised their "controlled and even-handed" sound. In fact, we went so far as to say we could find "no obvious areas of weakness" in the performance department. As you can tell, we are pretty big fans of this talented speaker pairing.

These fantastic powered speakers are great at their full price, but this excellent £190 saving makes them a bargain that deserves serious attention.

