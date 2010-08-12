Trending

Sony MDR-EX500LP review

With funky looks and good sound quality the Sony MDR-EX500LP headphones are well worth an audition Tested at £45.00

Our Verdict

Appealing sound quality and funky looks mean they are well worth an audition

For

  • Display good solidity and weight
  • look good

Against

  • Not the most detailed

From the funky aluminium body to the swish leather travel case, these Sony buds do a good job of disguising their modest price tag.

Even the packaging has been designed to look like it's the bearer of a premium product. And there's a lot to like with regards sound quality, too.

Foo Fighters' Monkey Wrench sounds solid and substantial, and the earphones keep decent rhythm as the track steams along. They display good solidity and weight as the drum-kit is pounded into submission.

They aren't the most detailed, dynamic buds, and there's a hint of hardness at the top end, but they're still well worth an audition.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.sony.co.uk
Brand NameSony
Product SeriesEX
Product TypeEarphone
ManufacturerSony Corporation
Manufacturer Part NumberMDREX500LP
Product NameSony MDR-EX500LP
Product ModelMDR-EX500LP

Technical Information

Sound ModeStereo
Minimum Frequency Response4 Hz
Connector PlatingGold Plated
Connectivity TechnologyWired
Impedance16 Ohm
Cable Length1.20 m
Maximum Frequency Response28 kHz

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • MDR-EX500LP Dynamic Earphone
  • 2 x Ear Pieces (S/M/L)
  • Leather Carrying Case

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignEarbud
Earpiece TypeBinaural
Driver Size13.50 mm

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorOpen
Weight Approximate5 g

Interfaces-Ports

Host InterfaceMini-phone