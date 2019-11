If the £40 Pure One Mini is just too maxi, here's the One Mi.



But the Mi sounds as small as it looks, and as hard as it feels. Zingy at the top and undernourished at the bottom, it's a mediocre listen.



We can't imagine the opportunity to save a fiver over the One Mini will lure many One Mini customers away. We know which one we'd buy.

