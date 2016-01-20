In its basic form, a loudspeaker is a simple box, a driver or two, some wires and a couple of connectors. You can buy all the bits and then make a pair in your shed. They probably won’t sound very good.

Dynaudio’s shed is a state-of-the-art facility in Denmark. It’s huge, maintains lab-like levels of cleanliness and organisation, and produces speakers that win awards. Dynaudio doesn’t buy any bits. It makes everything in-house.

At our recent reader event in London – read more about that here – Dynaudio’s engineers and product experts told us how they approach the design process…

