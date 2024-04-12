Your LG TV could be vulnerable to a cyber attack – here's how to fix it

If you have an LG TV from 2019 onwards then listen up, as your TV might be vulnerable to a software attack. LG's entire lineup of OLED, QNED and LCD TVs have been subject to a flaw in certain software versions that have left smart TVs wide open to cyber-attacks.

This system vulnerability gives hackers access to account details, which is of course a concern if you have sensitive payment details linked to your account, or it could result in your TV being incorporated into a botnet system (a network of infected devices).

According to reputable cyber security firm Bitdefender, over 91,000 TVs are currently susceptible to cybercrime if they're running webOS software versions four to seven. The following software versions are vulnerable currently, so it's strongly advised that if your TV is running any of these you either disconnect your TV from the internet or update your system.

webOS 4.9.7 - 5.30.40 running on LG43UM7000PLA

webOS 5.5.0 - 04.50.51 running on OLED55CXPUA

webOS 6.3.3-442 (kisscurl-kinglake) - 03.36.50 running on OLED48C1PUB

webOS 7.3.1-43 (mullet-mebin) - 03.33.85 running on OLED55A23LA

Bitdefender seems to be using specific models to test the software, but it has since been confirmed that any TV running the above software versions released between 2019 and 2022 are at risk. This is also a worldwide issue, with the risk being detected across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

The good news is that as of the 9th of April 2024, LG has released a software fix. To update your LG TV you can either use the built-in update function in the settings menu (click settings > all settings > support > software update), or download the software update from LG's website onto a USB drive and update the system manually; you can find a handy guide to do that on LG's site here. The alternative is to disconnect your TV from the internet entirely and use a Google Chromecast or Apple TV 4K as an external source to access streaming content.

Either way, we'd strongly recommend taking action as soon as you can if your TV could be affected, as personal and financial data vulnerabilities are serious matters.

