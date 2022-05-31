You could have bought a Google Pixel 7 prototype on eBay (if you were quick)

A phone purporting to be the as-yet-unreleased Google Pixel 7 has appeared for sale on eBay, though the listing has since been taken down. The auction – spotted by Android developer Mishaal Rahman (opens in new tab) – was ended early by the seller "because there was an error in the listing", according to the note on the eBay page (opens in new tab). Hmm.

The device looks legit. Just like in the official photo released by Google, it features a camera bar on the back (as on the Pixel 6). It appears to be the deep black version. The listing's photos reveal the model number GVU6C, and that it has 128GB of storage.

Despite releasing a photo, Google hasn't announced many details concerning the device. Unfortunately, this leak doesn't reveal much that we didn't already know, but it does seem to confirm a few things, like the 128GB storage option, for example.

The Pixel 7 will also feature a double camera setup while the Pixel 7 Pro will add a third lens. Both will feature Google’s next-generation Tensor system on a chip, which Google has said will feature even more AI-led performance gains, new features, and photography and video upgrades. They will ship with Google’s newly updated Android 13 software, though it seems the displays could be quite familiar.

Google Pixel devices have a habit of leaking, so we're sure this won't be the last we'll see of the new devices before the official unveiling in October.

