You can now order LG's new 48in OLED TV

Some UK retailers have opened orders for the LG OLED48CXPUA, the company's first-ever 48in OLED TV.

You can now purchase the brand-new set for £1399 and £1499 at Appliances Direct and Currys PC World respectively, with delivery expected in mid-June. Availability in North America will soon follow.

LG's OLED48CXPUA is one of only two 48in OLED TVs currently scheduled for launch in 2020 – the other is the Sony KD-48A9BU, likely going on sale for £1699.

Both prices are above the typical prices attached to 48in TVs, of course – even in-line with brand-new entry-level 55in OLED models. But it's perhaps not surprising considering the infancy of the company's production line for such a size.

Like the rest of the models in the LG CX range, the 48in CX OLED is powered by LG's next-gen Alpha 9 Gen 3 Intelligent Processor for 2020 and supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG HDR formats as well as the all-new Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos sound. Filmmaker Mode is also onboard, as are HDMI 2.1-certified ports that support eARC, Variable Refresh Rate and 120fps. You can read our first impressions of the TV in our LG CX OLED hands-on review.

MORE:

LG OLED65GX OLED TV (2020) review

LG 2020 TV lineup: LG OLED 4K, 8K, release dates, prices

Sony 2020 TV lineup: 4K, 8K, OLED, everything you need to know

Samsung 2020 TV lineup: everything you need to know

Panasonic 2020 TVs: everything you need to know