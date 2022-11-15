You can now get a Fire TV Stick for as little as $15

If you're in need of a cheap streamer, look no further, because the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is now on sale at Amazon for half-off, making it available for just $15 (opens in new tab), down from $30.

We at What Hi-Fi? haven't reviewed the Fire TV Stick Lite just yet, but we did review the Fire TV Stick 4K, awarding it five stars in our review, so Amazon has already set a precedent for developing excellent streamers. Accordingly, if you want a cheap streamer, the Fire TV Stick Lite is worth a look.

Fire TV Stick Lite early Black Friday Amazon deal

Stream from all your favorite services in the safety and comfort of the Amazon ecosystem. Plus, enjoy Alexa voice control and streaming in Full HD, too, all for the low price of just $15 with this Amazon sale.

If you haven't used a Fire TV product before, you'll get the familiar streaming experience you get with other platforms all within the context of Amazon. Enjoy all your favorite streaming services alongside robust Amazon integration that includes Alexa voice control support for hands-free navigation.

The Fire TV Stick Lite comes with a remote as well as access to all of your favorite Amazon services, such as Amazon Music, IMDb, Prime Video and Alexa, and enjoy whatever content you like in up to Full HD 1080p quality. If you're looking for a 4K streamer, though, you might want to check out the Fire TV Stick 4K.

With a small footprint and all the ease of use of the Fire TV platform, the Fire TV Stick Lite is a cheap, fully featured streamer on paper that looks to be a solid choice for anybody wanting an easy way to stream. What's more is that the Fire TV Stick Lite is now half as cheap as it normally is, making this stick a great value.

If you're in the market for a cheap streamer for your guest room or an older 1080p TV, this streamer can get the job done for less than it'll cost you for lunch, so make sure to check out this early Black Friday deal while supplies last.

