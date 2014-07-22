Neither the Xbox One or the PS4 can currently play 3D Blu-ray discs, but it looks like Microsoft will beat Sony to the punch and bring the feature to Xbox One consoles in a system update due to begin rolling out from August.

Other features coming in the next Xbox One update include the ability to remotely purchase games and add-on content using the Xbox SmartGlass app or on Xbox.com, allowing you to set content to download while you're out. There will also be a new look to the activity feed and friends area on the Home screen, while a 'Last seen time' will be added showing when your Xbox friends were last online.

Also new is a low battery notification so you know when your controller is getting low on juice, and you'll also be able to choose to disable notifications altogether during video playback, a much requested feature according to Xbox.

The PS4 couldn't play 3D Blu-ray discs, CDs or MP3s at launch, something yet to be rectified, despite the president of Sony WorldWide Studios suggesting support would be added soon after the console was released.

So, if your choice of next-gen console hinged on whether you could use it to spin the rest of your discs, it seems Xbox One has taken a step in front...

The Xbox One system update is set to go live any day for people with early access and begin rolling out to all users from next month.

