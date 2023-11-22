Wow! Save a whopping £650 on a five-star hi-fi streamer in the Black Friday sales

We're still working our way through the hi-fi deals that have started to roll out as part of the Black Friday sales but we think we've already found one of the very best that might not be beaten.

The superb Arcam ST60 music streamer is a two-time What Hi-F? Award winner, and it's had its original RRP of £1299 slashed by a massive £650 to just £649 at Peter Tyson. This beats its previous best low price of £799 at the same retailer during the Prime Day 2 sales back in October. We didn't think this price could be beaten, but it has and we'd urge you to take a closer look. According to the Peter Tyson website, it appears that stock is due in late November so hopefully, you'll have it just in time for Christmas!

Quite frankly, this could be the best hi-fi deal of the season, especially if you've been looking to upgrade your home hi-fi system with a talented, well-equipped network streamer.

The ST60 has all major streaming methods covered (AirPlay 2, GoogleCast, wi-fi), so you can wirelessly play your tunes however your music is stored. UPnP compatibility means that any hi-res files stored on a NAS device or similar on your home network can be easily accessed, too. Your favourite tunes from Tidal, Qobuz, Spotify, Deezer and internet radio are also readily accessible via the app, although this is the only area that could be more streamlined. There's support for hi-res audio up to 32-bit/192kHz and MQA, while the ST60 is Roon Ready certified as well.



On top of that, the ST60 features a nice spread of physical connections, from digital inputs (optical, coaxial and USB) and multiple output options: coaxial, optical, line level RCA and balanced XLR.

But it's the ST60's sound quality that truly wowed us at its original price point. it delivers a big-scaled, open and self-assured performance that's full of expressive detail and clarity. Basslines are muscular and substantial, while high frequencies are nicely textured. We found the ST60's full-bodied delivery satisfyingly enjoyable, with a rhythmically engaging and dynamically subtle sound that's able to keep our attention rapt to whatever music we're listening to.

All that impressed us at its original RRP and now with an unbelievable £650 off, the Arcam ST60 is even more recommendable than before.

It's worth noting that Arcam recently introduced a new ST5 music streamer at £799. We recently tested it and it's fair to say we were left feeling slightly underwhelmed. In our eyes at least, the ST60 is the better product and wouldn't hesitate to recommend taking the plunge if there's a space in your system.

