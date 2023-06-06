The What Hi-Fi? Awards are back - and 2023 entries are open now!

What Hi-Fi? is pleased to announce its hotly anticipated awards are back for the 41st time.

The event is returning after another busy year for the What Hi-Fi? team, who have personally tried and tested everything from top-of-the-line hi-fi speakers and streamers to the latest cutting-edge Micro Lens Array TVs and wireless headphones.

As in previous years the event will be staggered over the next few months, so there are a number of key dates to keep in mind.

Voting for our Readers Awards will open on 11th September, where you’ll have a chance to tell us which products you think have been star performers over the past year.

If you can’t wait for the reader vote to start, make sure to get involved with the discussion on our social media channels and flag any big products you think we should review and consider ahead of the awards.

We’ll then be announcing the first set of winners on the What Hi-Fi? website on Wednesday 11th October. Expect more than 100 Best Buy winners across more than 20 product categories.

The overall Product of the Year winners for each category will then be announced at the black-tie What Hi-Fi? Awards event on 15th November.

During the event, we’ll also reveal our Readers' Award and Temptation winners, a new entrant into the Hall of Fame, our Innovation of the Year, and the Outstanding Contribution winner. You'll be able to see all the announcements, as they happen, on What Hi-Fi? and across our social channels.

Entries for new products to be considered are open now and these can be submitted via our event page.

If you’re curious to see who won at last year’s event, head over to the main What Hi-Fi? Awards page.

