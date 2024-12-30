Want to start 2025 with a bang? Grab Award-winning Bowers standmounts at their best-ever price – £120 off!

The year is nearly over. That means it's time to start making resolutions for 2025, tidying up the festive detritus and filling in the gaps in your Christmas present list that Santa wasn't quite able to fill. New year, new hi-fi, right?

Right. The Award-winning Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3 bookshelf speakers are down to just £629 at Peter Tyson, a lowest-ever deal that sheds £120 from their original £749 price. We imagine that, as this is an end-of-year, post-festive deal, the price of the 606 S3 will rise again at the start of 2025, meaning you'll need to be quick if you want to get saving.

Best Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3 speaker deal

Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3 was £749 now £629 at Peter Tyson (save £120)

If you have some festive cash to spend, why not stretch to the Award-winning B&W 606 S3? Another sumptuous pair of speakers from the Bowers oven, there's so much punch and scale to the 606 S3, not to mention stunning levels of clarity and refinement, that little else comes close at this price.

Like its smaller 607 S3 sibling, the 606 S3 look almost unchanged from their predecessors. The build quality is of a pleasing standard given the price, offering up those crisp edges and minimal fascia that combine to make the Bowers look smart without being overly showy. We certainly appreciated the cool, clean cut of our white-fronted oak test samples when they blessed our test rooms with their presence.

It's Bowers quality inside and out with the 606, extending through to the guts of the speakers' two-way vented design. Incorporating many of the design concepts and technologies from the more premium 700 S3 line of loudspeakers, the 606 house a 25mm dome tweeter and the 16.5cm cone, and while the mid/bass driver continues to use B&W’s proprietary Continuum cone material, Bowers has incorporated titanium for the first time for its signature tweeter.

The sonic results are nothing short of Award-winning. As we stated in our review: "If you can afford and accommodate a step up above the compact 607 S3 speakers, want a larger scale of sound and need more oomph to your bass, the B&W 606 S3 will be more to your liking. They could do with a hint of their smaller siblings’ enthusiasm, but the new Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3 speakers are an improvement over their previous generation in every way". Detail, clarity, dynamics and timing are all in evidence, along with enough weighty, controlled bass to give your tunes a real sense of oomph.

Interested? Head over to Peter Tyson and get 2025 off to an Award-winning start.

