After cheap AirPods? Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basics cost just £50

Xiaomi is launching one of the cheapest pairs of true wireless earbuds we've seen in the UK. Its new Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basics cost just £50 and, amazingly, pack noise-cancellation tech for that asking price. They have been available in other countries for some time, but are only just hitting the UK market.

We're not expecting them to rival the class-leading Sony WF-1000XM3 for sound quality – that would be some feat at a third of the price – but let's hope they offer a decent enough performance for the money, especially considering their spec sheet belies their 'basic' naming.

You get five hours of battery life, which extends to 20 hours thanks to three full charges supplied by the carry case.

Take one earbud out of your ear and the music will automatically pause, so you can chat to a friend or hear an announcement at a train station. Double-tapping one of the earbuds will play or pause music, answer a phone call or activate voice controls.

Incredibly at this price, they pack dual-mic noise-cancellation technology for filtering out unwanted background noise, too.

The Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basics are available now from mi.com/uk. We look forward to testing them shortly.

