VPI launches Prime 21 range of easy to use turntables

Like any industry, the world of hi-fi can seem a little daunting to the outsider, but VPI is looking to change that with its new turntables. Its new Prime 21 decks are so simple to set up, VPI claims they can be up and running in just 20 minutes.

All the assembly tools are provided in the box and there's even an instructional video on a bundled USB stick if you're looking for help. Handy.

Despite this simplicity and ease of use, VPI claims its new turntables deliver better sonic performance than the preceding VPI Prime, a five-star turntable in its own right. Specifically, VPI's claiming a more musically engaging and expansive sound with deeper bass. This has been achieved by redesigning the deck and upgrading certain components.

There's a new aluminium top plate that braces the chassis to deaden unwanted vibrations. High mass stainless steel casework has been added to the motor, improving its damping for a steadier performance. Plus an all-new 3D-printed tonearm is pre-mounted, while the unipivot of earlier Prime models has been replaced by a new gimbal system.

The feet are new, too. They're the same as used in VPI’s anniversary edition HW40 turntable (which costs £15,000) and promise supreme balance and dampening.

The Prime 21+ has the addition of a VPI Shyla cartridge (custom made by Audio Technica) and a VPI Weisline tonearm cable (manufactured by Nordost). Why? Even better performance.

The Prime 21 costs £4,500 ($4,500) and is available to order next month. The Prime 21+ is £6,500 ($6,500), with orders starting in November. A walnut finish of both will join the standard black version in December.

