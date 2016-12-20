Trending

VPI announces its new Prime Signature turntable

By News 

The Prime Signature turntable is claimed to have better resonance damping, and double the housing weight compared with the original Prime.

VPI has announced the Prime Signature, said to be an upgrade on the existing Prime turntable.

Aesthetically, the Prime Signature is glossy: there's a black speckled gloss finish on its JMW 3D 10 reference arm, and the plinth is a combination of layered gloss MDF and machined aluminium.

The motor housing, corner posts, bearing-nut bell and arm board are all made of stainless-steel.

Apparently, the Prime Signature is improved upon the Prime with better bracing in the main bearing and arm. According to VPI, there is also better resonance-damping on the motor to reduce excess vibrations, as the housing weighs twice as much as on the original Prime.

The Prime Signature will be available for £6000 from Renaissance Audio in the new year.

