Audio-Technica levels up with the AT-LP8X turntable, promising precision and user-friendly performance

Audio-Technica has a new addition to its line of turntables: the AT-LP8X. This model now sits at the top of the brand's turntable range, and above the five-star AT-LP5X that we have recommended as one of the best record players in recent years.

The new AT-LP8X is a direct drive design that aims for reliability and precision, with a "sensor-monitored motor" that ensures the platter is turning at an accurate rotational speed at all times. It supports the three speeds for playing records – 33 1/3, 45 and 78 RPM – that can be chosen at the twist of a dial.

Adding to its ease of use is semi-automatic operation. This means that the motor will stop and the tonearm will lift at the end of a record, ensuring there's no undue damage to the stylus or your records over time if you forget to manually lift the arm each time. The tonearm won't return back to its arm rest like a fully automatic deck does (such as the Rekkord Audio F110), but this user-friendly feature is a welcome addition for prolonging your vinyl set-up's lifespan.

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

The AT-LP8X comes with a J-shaped tonearm and a new detachable headshell (the AT-LT10) fitted with the AT-VM95e cartridge. This new headshell can be bought separately (for £50 / €59) and features a universal fit and easy installation for 4-pin cartridges with and without threaded inserts. This provides a neat upgrade path if you want to level up your turntable's sound by swapping out the cartridge for a step-up model from Audio-Technica's own VM95 series or, thanks to the deck's adjustable VTA (vertical tracking angle), a wide variety of cartridges from other brands.

The AT-LP8X has a die-cast aluminium platter and comes with a heavy rubber mat and adjustable feet, all built to reduce any unwanted vibration and noise from affecting the vinyl replay. Unlike the AT-LP5X, the new range-topping AT-LP8X doesn't have extra features such as a built-in phono stage or a USB port for ripping vinyl to MP3 files – it opts for a purer design that focuses on performance.

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

The new Audio-Technica AT-LP8X costs £849 / $1100 and is available in an all-black finish. It's a substantial step up from the LP5X (which costs £299 / $449) and at this higher price has formidable competition from the direct drive and Award-winning Technics SL-1500C, currently available for £899 / $1300.

