Vizio launches in UK with budget audio range

Those who are stateside will likely have heard of (and perhaps right now even be sitting near a product by) Vizio. After all, it's one of the industry-leading, ever-present TV and soundbar brands in the US.

Those on UK shores may quite understandably be unfamiliar - its UK presence has been historically quiet to say the least. But that's soon about to change.

UK distributor Exertis has this morning announced that Vizio is bringing its audio range to the UK for the first time, starting with its SB362An soundbar. Bearing in mind the mega-affordable prices of the company’s TVs in the US, we naturally hope this UK entrance will later expand to its TV offering too.

The 2.1 soundbar seems set to muscle in on the competitively priced budget end of the market, with a combined spec sheet and £149 price tag much more memorable than its indefensible product name.

DTS Virtual:X technology aims to create virtual height and surround sound from the bar’s twin 2.25in full range drivers and dual 3in subwoofers. The 36in-wide soundbar (which should spread nicely across a 42-49in TV) offers 3.5mm, USB and optical inputs (HDMI is absent, albeit not unusually at this price), as well as Bluetooth.

Hoping to be as physically versatile too, the SB362An can be rotated depending on whether a tabletop position or wall mount (bracket included) best suits your set-up.

Will the ‘no.1 US soundbar brand' be able to make such an indelible mark in the UK? We look forward to finding out.

MORE:

The best cheap soundbar deals 2019

Best budget soundbars and soundbases 2019

Dali Katch One is a compact, versatile soundbar