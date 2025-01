Use this voucher code to get an awesome deal on the LG B4 OLED TV

Despite predictions to the contrary, OLED TVs remain very premium and, at full price, out of the reach of many buyers. Wait for the right moment, though, and you might just find a deal that puts an OLED within reach.

This is one such moment: use voucher code RSTV100 at checkout and you can currently pick up the 55-inch LG B4 for just £799 at Richer Sounds.

Now, it is worth noting that this isn't the lowest-ever price we've seen on this model – way back in August we found it for £749 in a deal that looked suspiciously like a mistake – but it usually hovers around £899, which is also what most other retailers are charging for it right now.

For reference, this is a TV that launched last year for £1700, which means this deal represents an overall discount of £901 / 53 per cent.

And, in the name of full transparency, we have not reviewed the B4. However, we have reviewed its predecessor, the B3, and that's excellent. I also saw the B4 in action at a launch event earlier in the year and thought it looked very good. And, of course, LG's OLED track record rather speaks for itself. Ultimately, this looks like a pretty safe bet to me at this sort of price.

The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV for 2024. It's less bright than the excellent C4, less powerful and less stylish, but I think that all three of those downgrades should be easy to live with at this price.

The lower brightness will make the image slightly less punchy than that of the C4 (not to mention MLA OLED TVs such as the G4), but the B4 will still have the pixel-level contrast control of other OLED TVs, which should make it brilliantly dynamic next to backlit TVs – particularly those at this sort of price. Unless you tend to watch TV in a room flooded in bright sunlight, the lower brightness shouldn't be much of an issue.

The lower-powered chip means the B4 has slightly less-advanced picture processing than the C4, but it should be on a par with that of older C-series models, which were excellent. As for the styling, basic feet and thicker bezels are surely a fair trade-off for such low price.

We described last year's B3 as 'all the TV that most people will ever need', and there's no reason to think that this new version will be anything other than at least as good. In a B-series first, it's even got four HDMI 2.1 sockets that support 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming, making this a seriously strong option for even the most hardcore of gamers.

LG's TVs tend not to sound great (honestly, no TVs do), so budget for a separate soundbar if you can. Otherwise, this looks like an absolutely cracking deal on a brand-new OLED TV.

MORE:

Here's my LG B4 hands-on

The previous model: here's our LG B3 review

And these are the best OLED TVs you can buy right now