Panasonic is releasing a firmware upgrade for its DMP-BDT110, DMP-BDT210 and DMP-BDT310 Blu-ray players that replaces the existing Viera Cast internet portal with Viera Connect. The BD upgrade will be available from October 5th.

A similar upgrade for all Panasonic's 2011 3D Blu-ray home cinema systems will be available from October 17th.

The company has confirmed that the addition of Viera Connect will also be available for its 2011 range of Blu-ray recorders.

Viera Connect is the latest version of Panasonic's cloud-based internet TV offering, and is an open platform allowing developers to create apps for it.

Users can use the IPTV platform to catch up on films and TV programmes, access social networking sites such as Skype, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, as well as watch music videos and play games.

However, it does not yet include BBC iPlayer on non-TV products. But Panasonic says: "We are currently waiting for approval from the BBC [for BBC iPlayer on Viera Connect], and it should be available very soon."

To get the update, you first need to check the firmware currently installed on your Blu-ray player. To do this:

1. Turn on the main unit.

2. Select "Setup" on "HOME MENU" by using cursor buttons on the remote control.

3. Select "Player Settings", then "Player Settings" items will appear.

4. Select "Others" on "Player Settings", then "Others" items will appear.

5. Select "System Information", then "Firmware version" will appear. (e.g. "1.42"). Make note of this version number.

If the version of the firmware installed on your player is lower than the newest version of the firmware available, download the newest version of the firmware by clicking on this link and copy it to a CD-R. Then follow the instructions on this page.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook