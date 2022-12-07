Today's your last chance to save on Disney+ before the price hike kicks in

The US Disney Plus (opens in new tab) price hikes are just hours away, so you'll need to make like Cinderella and "hurry, hurry, hurry" if you want to lock in another 12 months of ad-free viewing for $79.99 (opens in new tab).

From 8th December, the cost of a yearly, ad-free Disney Plus subscription will rise from $79.99 to $109.99 – a hefty 38% increase. A monthly rolling ad-free contract will jump from $7.99 a month to $10.99.

You could simply swallow these hefty increases with a spoonful of sugar... or you could save yourself $40 by taking out a 12-month subscription before the clock strikes midnight...

(opens in new tab) Disney+ 12-month subscription $109.99 $79.99 (opens in new tab) (TODAY, 7TH DEC 2022 ONLY)

Get cheaper access to Disney's Marvel, National Geographic, Pixar, and Star Wars content, with classic and new shows coming online every day, including The Simpsons and the X-Files. The price goes up to $109.99 as of 8th December, so don't delay.

Don't mind watching with ads? Disney is introducing a new ad-supported tier that will cost $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year. The new tier will be available in the US from 8th December and is set to expand internationally in 2023.

The Disney Plus bundle is another good option for savvy streamers. Right now, you can grab Disney+ (ad-free), Hulu (ad-supported) and ESPN Plus for $13.99 a month. Hurry, though, because that plan will be $14.99 a month effective 8th December.

The price hikes aren't exactly a huge surprise. Last month, The House of Mouse revealed that losses at its streaming operations – Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus – had ballooned to $1.5 billion.

Still, you can't fault Disney's commitment to content. An avalanche of exclusives is set to arrive in the next 12 months, from the hotly-anticipated Abbey Road documentary If These Walls Could Sing (16th December 2022) to The Mandalorian season 3 (1st March 2023) and multiple Marvel spin-offs.

Want to continue to watch in ad-free bliss? Make sure you renew your yearly subscription at $79.99 by midnight on 7th December.

MORE:

These are the best Disney Plus movies and shows to watch right now

Learn all the Disney Plus tips and tricks