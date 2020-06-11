Today only! Save 55% on five-star UE Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker

Ultimate Ears is behind some of the best-value Bluetooth speakers on the planet, so when a deal comes along, it's worth paying attention.

We awarded the original Ultimate Ears Wonderboom the highest accolade of five stars at its original price of £89, and now the "great sounding" Bluetooth speaker has been slashed in price to just £39.99 on Amazon.

That beats the price offered by the retailer during its Prime Day sales last year, so you know this is a serious deal. The only catch is that it's only available today as one of Amazon's Deals of the Day.

UE Wonderboom speaker £89 £39.99 on Amazon

Durable and fully waterproof – it even floats – this nifty little portable Bluetooth speaker offers a 10-hour battery life, an impressively weighty sound for a small speaker, and a pairing function to 'double up' with other Wonderbooms. View Deal

Ultimate Ears is a class-leader in the portable Bluetooth speaker market and this original Wonderboom is worthy of your attention. It's an ideal companion for the summer, especially at this price.

MORE:

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom review

Best Bluetooth speakers 2020: portable speakers for every budget

Best Bluetooth speaker deals 2020