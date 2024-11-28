Time to fall back in love with CDs? This Black Friday bundle deal saves you £550 on Roksan's Attessa hi-fi

Black Friday is presenting hi-fi enthusiasts with an opportunity to save a third on an integrated amplifier and CD transport pairing.

The £1099 integrated amplifier and £550 CD transport in Roksan's new Attessa electronics range can be bought together for just £1099 this Black Friday at Sevenoaks, Richer Sounds and Peter Tyson, saving you £549 on the combined RRP of the individual components.

We haven't had the pleasure of these two components in our test room yet, but the network streaming amplifier in the Roksan Attessa family, which shares amplification DNA with the integrated model, did walk out of it with a four-star recommendation. Our expert reviews team called it "very likeable and enjoyable," which bodes well for the non-streaming version on sale here, and the transport for that matter.

Don't want the CD transport? You can buy the amplifier separately for £949 at Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks thanks to a £150 discount. The Peter Tyson deal, meanwhile, simply offers the CD transport as a freebie.

If you are starting a CD-spinning hi-fi system from scratch or are in the market to upgrade your amplifier, Roksan's new Attessa components could be worth considering. We haven't tested either of these two components, but we do like the streaming-savvy variant of the Attessa amplifier, which we praised for having "ample personality, visual flair and a musical, likeable presentation that will appeal to many". That bodes well for the other components in the Attessa family. Deal also available at Richer Sounds and Peter Tyson

While we cannot heartily recommend components we haven't gone twelve rounds with in our test room, the Attessa Streaming Amplifier we have reviewed certainly gave us a positive first impression of the Roksan range, which launched only last year. It was actually on the cusp of a five-star rating, having impressed us with its lively, musical and easy-going presentation; for all its compelling energy and charm, we just wanted a little more dynamic expression and subtlety.

Roksan's 80-watt-per-channel (eight ohms) Attessa Integrated Amplifier shares much of the DNA of the Attessa Streaming Amplifier's amplification stage but simply goes without its BluOS wireless streaming platform. Still, the integrated does offer Bluetooth for wireless streaming, plus a phono stage and analogue RCA, optical and coaxial inputs.

As for the Attessa CD transport, it has naturally been designed as the perfect partner for the Attessa amplifiers for all your CD-spinning pleasure. It connects to the amplifier via a proprietary 'bus' connection that synchronises control for a fully integrated system that can be set up and operated via the MaestroUnite app. The player can also play MQA CDs that the integrated's coaxial connection can naturally decode.

A formidable CD and amplifier pairing? We wouldn't bet against it. Worth a punt in light of this £1099 Black Friday deal, we'd say.

