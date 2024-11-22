This Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Dolby Atmos soundbar is an absolute bargain for Black Friday

Soundbars come in all shapes and sizes, and while we usually prefer the full-sized 'bars packed with drivers (including the upward-firing kind), there is a certain compact model that always comes up in conversation when we consider the best Dolby Atmos soundbars on the market.

That is, of course, the Sonos Beam (Gen 2). This small yet mighty soundbar has been a permanent fixture in our yearly Awards list since it launched which should speak for itself.

Now, with Black Friday kicking into high gear, we're spotting some excellent deals on the Beam, as well as Sonos' full soundbar lineup. We're here to talk about the Beam (Gen 2) specifically though, and the good news is that you can find it now for just £339 at Amazon (alongside a wide range of other retailers including Richer Sounds, Currys, Sevenoaks, John Lewis and even Sonos' official retail site).

Award Winner Sonos Beam (Gen 2) £499 £339 at Amazon (save £160)

The latest offering from Sonos impressed us with its exceptional and immersive Dolby Atmos performance. Being a Sonos product, it also has wi-fi and network streaming onboard, plus compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Available in white or black (for an additional £10).

Five stars

We loved the original Sonos Beam when it arrived in 2018, but its successor is even better. The second-generation Beam (Gen 2) not only lives up to the high bar set by its predecessor but exceeds it by a margin that more than justifies its new feature set and higher cost.

The Beam Gen 2 ups the ante with forward-facing drivers and more processing power, opening up the door to immersive virtual Dolby Atmos audio. There's also eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) connectivity, which means the latest Beam can handle the higher bandwidth Dolby True HD Atmos format.

Atmos aside, it sounds incredible, reaching deeper than the Beam Gen 1 with more refinement, a warmer treble, and a wider dynamic range. Where the Beam Gen 1 might skim over certain complex sounds the Gen 2 has a greater capacity to take them on, consistently resulting in a richer, more nuanced and varied listening experience.

While the Beam (Gen 2) might be small in stature, it produces a sound that's much broader than its compact frame suggests. If you do find yourself wanting a broader sound and enhanced bass, then simply pair the Beam (Gen 2) with a Sonos Sub or Sub Mini, and a pair of Era 100 or Era 300 speakers for a full surround sound setup.

If you're in the market for a sub-£500 soundbar, the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) at £339 is simply your best option right now. Aside from a single day where this 'bar dropped to £315 (which appears to be an outlier when it comes to the Beam's price history), this is the best price we've seen the Beam (Gen 2) drop to.

