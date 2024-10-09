This is the only good turntable deal during October's Prime Day

Looking for a really good, genuinely affordable turntable with awesome features? Then look no more, as the five-star Sony PS-LX310BT – our favourite Bluetooth turntable – has reached its lowest price yet at Amazon.

Great turntable deals are rare to find, but this long-standing Sony record player is always on our radar as the price dips throughout the year. Usually priced at £239 but regularly seen at £199 across various retailers in the last few months, you'll currently find it at its best low price of £189 at Amazon as part of the Amazon Big Deal Days / Prime Day in October flash sales event.

Be warned that this Sony turntable deal never lasts long, so you had better hurry and snap up this terrific deal on an entertaining, fuss-free deck before midnight strikes!

Sony PS-LX310BT was £239 now £189 at Amazon (save £50)

This hugely capable and fuss-free Sony deck is the best Bluetooth turntable we've tested. With fully automatic operation, a built-in phono stage and Bluetooth streaming, the PS-LX310BT is ideal for modern vinyl fans who want wireless convenience and an entertaining sound to enjoy their budding record collection – without spending hundreds.

Five stars Price check: £199 @ John Lewis

If you're tempted by the trendy-looking record players at Urban Outfitters, HMV or what's popular on TikTok, we'd steer you away from those and point you to this long-lasting, entry-level Sony Bluetooth turntable instead.

It's hard to overstate how effortlessly convenient and talented the Sony PS-LX310BT deck is for the money. It may look plain next to more appealing, retro-styled alternatives, but don't let that deter you. Its combination of features and performance (especially at its knockdown price) has seen the deck stay on our list of best record players and best Bluetooth turntables since we first reviewed it and awarded it the full five stars.

There's no set-up involved, so it's perfect for vinyl newbies – you simply have to place your record on the deck and press 'play'. That's it! The fully automatic operation makes it supremely easy to use, the Bluetooth streaming is convenient and stable when paired with Bluetooth headphones and wireless speakers, and the built-in phono stage makes it versatile to use with active speakers for a neat, compact system with fewer messy wires.

In our review, we stated: "It could only score more highly for usability if it somehow took the LPs from their covers. Surely the compromise must be on sound performance?" But no... This Sony turntable also sounds surprisingly musical, with a decent, enjoyable dose of drive and attack all adding a sense of propulsion and impact to your records.

While a purist turntable design such as the Award-winning Pro-Ject Primary E (currently yours for £199 at Richer Sounds) will deliver better clarity, subtler detail and greater dynamic prowess, you will have to invest in a few extra boxes (external phono stage or a stereo amp with one built-in) and more cables to get going.

If you want a straightforward but entertaining Bluetooth turntable that's easy to use, then look no further than the Sony PS-LX310BT. But hurry – grab this lowest-price deal at Amazon before it's gone by tonight.

