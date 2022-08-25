This five-star Sony OLED 4K TV is down to just $800 at Best Buy

Sony's superb five-star XBR-48A9S 4K OLED TV is now on sale at Best Buy for just $800 (opens in new tab), down massively from this set's original price of $1900.

Even at $1900, though, we concluded our Sony XBR-48A9S review by saying it was "simply the best sub-55-inch TV you can buy". Now it's less than half its original retail price, this is now both a fantastic TV and a fantastic bargain.

Sony XBR-48A9S OLED TV deal

XBR-48A9S: $1900 $800 at Best Buy (save $1100)

The Sony XBR-48A9S is a stunning TV, even if it's from 2020. This 48-inch set offers up a vibrant, punchy picture while still managing to output high-quality sound for TV speakers. Down by over half in price, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better set for the money.

Sometimes the best features and picture quality are limited to larger TVs, but not with the Sony XBR-48A9S. This 4K HDR OLED TV comes packed with a striking picture, strong sound, and a solid selection of apps. And the best part is you don't need a huge space to house it in.

Watching almost anything on the 48A9S looks great; the picture is punchy and vivid while motion is smooth and sharp. Frankly, this is one of the best-looking 48-inch TVs we at What Hi-Fi? have laid our eyes on, so we can guarantee you won't be disappointed with the picture quality on offer.

And while we almost always recommend pairing a nice TV with an external sound system, like a soundbar, the 48A9S sounds great, too. Movies are punchy and dynamic without feeling too bassy and muddy, though you will have trouble maintaining that same level of audio quality at high volumes.

When we reviewed the XBR-48A9S we loved almost everything about this set, except for its pricetag. At a princely $1900, while a great TV, it could be hard to justify that kind of money for a 48-inch set. Today, this TV is going for just $800, which is half what it once cost, so if you're in the market for a TV, this is it.

