This Black Friday deal brings Amazon's 5-star Echo Dot back to its lowest ever price – but there's a catch...

The good news is that Amazon's five-star Echo Dot smart speaker has returned to its lowest ever price of £21.99 – that's less than half price. The bad? It's a two-for-one deal, so you'll have to buy two in order to get the lower price per device.

Still, the total price of £43.98 at Amazon is pretty great. For context, the Echo Dot (5th Gen) dropped to £23 during Prime Day last month, but this current price equals its lowest ever, which it achieved during last year's Black Friday. The more things change, the more they stay the same...

Best Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen smart speaker deal

Small and mighty is how we'd describe the fifth-gen Amazon Echo Dot. As well as wi-fi and Bluetooth connectivity, the Dot packs in Amazon's mighty Alexa voice assistant, meaning you can control it with just your voice. The spherical wonder supports a raft of audio streaming services including Amazon Music, Spotify, Deezer and Apple Music, though not Tidal at present.

If you've got them, you can control a range of smart home devices using the Dot as your cyber valet, while Alexa can answer so many questions and perform so many tasks that it's genuinely becoming a little frightening. You can even play Skyrim, and that is not a typo. Actual Alexa-based Skyrim.

In terms of sound quality, we stated in our review that the dinky speaker's "dynamics, range and balance of presentation are impressive, and while you’ll get a far superior experience on more dedicated hi-fi, this is an admirable effort from a budget-friendly smart speaker." It really is impressive, rivalling the more expensive (and Award-winning) HomePod Mini for breadth, detail and even sonic punch.

If you could do with a smart speaker for the kitchen or bedroom, Black Friday is definitely a good time to head to Amazon.

