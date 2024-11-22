This 8K Samsung TV is at its lowest price this Black Friday, and it comes with a free projector

The flagship Samsung QE75QN900D TV just dropped to its lowest ever price for Black Friday.

For £3899 at Crampton & Moore, the 8K screen is going for an absolute steal. It even comes with a free Samsung SPLFF3LA Gen 2 The Freestyle Smart TV projector that is usually worth £549.

This TV is a What Hi Fi? Award winner, with a reduction of £2751 from its original retail price of £6650.

Paired with the snazzy free projector (which we rated with a more than solid four stars), this is a bargain.

We awarded this flagship TV with our coveted What Hi Fi? Award this year for its incredibly bright and colourful picture quality, as well as its super futuristic design.

While having a bright screen is great and all, this doesn’t always equate to good picture quality. With this TV, though, the lighting system uses Mini LEDs. This means far more separate lights are packed into the screen, raising the potential for more precise light control.

Central to our review is its stunning 8K resolution. As we mentioned there, the 75-inch screen boasts a staggering 7680x4320 pixel count.

The premium 8K panel enables the flagship model to meet today’s stringent television energy consumption rules at the same time that it’s achieved a 20-30 per cent boost in brightness with HDR content over 2023’s 75-inch QN900C.

In terms of upscaling, Samsung uses AI to adapt the lower quality resolution content to the 8K screen. It can turn 4K and even HD sources into 8K.

The TV set boasts a sound system with a whopping 90W of total power from a multi-channel system including speakers positioned around its edges as well as the row of eight mid/bass drivers ranged across the bottom of the TV’s rear.

It also holds plenty of opportunities for gamers. All four of its HDMIs are equipped to handle the latest cutting-edge features of 4K/120Hz, 144Hz refresh rates if your PC supports them, VRR (including AMD Freesync Premium Pro) and ALLM switching. Plus, of course, 8K games at up to 60Hz refresh rates should you be lucky enough to have a PC rig capable of rendering so many pixels.

As we said in our review: “If you can afford it, the QN900D marks a spectacular debut for Samsung’s 2024 TV range. Its picture quality improves considerably in just about every way on its predecessor, crucially leaving clear blue brightness water between it and 2024’s top OLED TVs, and rewriting the upscaling rule book to remind us in no uncertain terms that 8K TVs don’t have to be fed 8K content to make a difference.”

If you want an 8K resolution TV set with a neat selection of features, get it at this price while you can.

