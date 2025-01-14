These spectacular B&W wireless earbuds have never been discounted – but we've found a way to get over £50 off!

The Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 are wireless earbuds coveted by many. Despite not coming cheap, they're some of the best premium buds we've heard in recent years, a spectacular set delivering peerless performance in a very chic package. If you have £349 to spend and you don't buy a pair, we'd have to wonder...why?

What if you only have around £300? Fear not, as thanks to this crafty deal hack, you can get the B&W Pi8 for £297 at John Lewis, a saving of more than £50 and their first proper discount. All you have to do is sign up for a free My John Lewis membership and use the code 'MYJLAUDIO15' to claim your discount. Easy peasy.

Best Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 wireless earbuds deal

Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 was £349 now £297 at John Lewis (save £52)

The Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 push the boundaries of what a pair of wireless earbuds can sound like. The amount of detail they unearth is sensational, with a sonic performance that excels across almost any area we can think of. This is the first discount we've found for the Pi8, making it well worth your attention. Just sign up for a free My John Lewis membership and use the code 'MYJLAUDIO15' at checkout.

What Hi-Fi? Award winners

No sooner had we finished our glowing review of the Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 than we'd lavished upon them a What Hi-Fi? Award and a place on our list of the best wireless earbuds. Bowers has often struggled to get its buds up to the standard of the company's hi-fi speakers or over-ear headphones, but you wouldn't know it from the outstanding quality of the high-end Pi8.

As you’d expect, the Bowers' build and comfort are superb, with high-quality plastics used for the charging case and the earbuds. The case also cleverly doubles as a wireless audio transmitter, meaning you can use it on planes or with gym equipment, say, when you want to beam the audio from the source to the earbuds, even if said source doesn’t actively support Bluetooth. Clever

If you crave heaps of detail and insight to be dug out of your music, the pemium Pi8 have to be heard to be believed. During testing, our review team found their knack for pulling out the nuances and subtleties from recordings to be hugely impressive. They're not a dull pair of over-analysers, either, offering serious performance across the board, from dynamic insight to genuine rhythmic propulsion, keeping you entertained no matter the genre you feed them.

Elsewhere, the premium buds' active noise cancelling works superbly to block out low-frequency rumbles and commotion. Battery life is a solid six and a half hours per charge, while call quality is good enough at this level to compete with core rivals, as is a gym-ready IP54 water and dustproof rating.

All in all, some of the best sound earbuds on the market. Get over to John Lewis and start 2025 the right way.

