These five-star Sennheiser earbuds have hit a new Prime Day low, but be quick

We're still going strong this Prime Day. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can pick up the five-star Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds for just £130 at Amazon, down from their original £219 asking price. That's nearly half-price!

This isn't the first time we've seen the Momentum buds drop significantly, but it's the lowest we've ever seen that figure fall. We noted in our original review that an attractive price tag boosted the appeal of the True Wireless 3, with prices clearly tumbling thanks to the recent release of the Momentum True Wireless 4.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 was £219 now £130 at Amazon (save £89)

It's strange to call a pair of earbuds "underrated", but the tag could certainly apply to these incredibly refined and vivacious Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3. Bose and Sony take a lot of the limelight but don't miss out on these musical, insightful and well-priced buds, especially at their lowest-ever Prime Day price.

Five stars

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 are consummate performers with spaciousness and refinement to spare. While Sony and Bose can often monopolise this side of the market, the Momentum True Wireless 3 are a five-star choice for anyone who prioritises a classy, spacious and refined sound.

Musicality aside, the Sennheisers have so much to offer. They're very nicely built, and while the buds themselves may be a tad utilitarian, that charging case's textured, fabric finish is a very spiffy touch. You get a solid 28 hours of battery life for your case, as well as a handy quick-charge facility which gives an hour of juice in a mere 10 minutes.

Bluetooth codec support is impressive, too, with apX Adaptive transmission of up to 24-bit music files and lower latency than the previous iteration of Sennheiser's wireless buds making a big difference this time. With a customisable EQ, a swanky handy app, voice assistants and on-ear touch controls, the Momentum 3 keep up with the best in the business in terms of overall features.

That massive discount, though, really gives them the edge. That original asking price of £219 was already reasonable, so a major discount at Amazon takes the value to the next level if you're a Prime member. If you're in the market for a pair of wireless earbuds, get over to Bezos Towers.

