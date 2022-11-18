The Xbox app and GeForce Now are coming to most 2021 Samsung TVs

Samsung has officially announced that some of its older smart TVs will finally get access to the Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now apps (via flatpanelshd).

In a statement (opens in new tab), the company said that the "introduction of game streaming" will apply to "select 2021 Samsung TV models". Which is great news... unless you happen to own a pre-2021 Samsung smart TV, of course.

The Samsung Gaming Hub rolled out to the tech giant's 2022 smart TVs and monitors earlier this year. It offers access to a plethora of game streaming apps including Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now, Amazon Luna and the soon-to-be-defunct Google Stadia.

The 2021 TVs won't get the Gaming Hub itself – only the individual gaming apps (minus Stadia). Nonetheless, it should provide users with access to a similar library of games, ranging from retro classics to the latest blockbusters. Just add a compatible Bluetooth-enabled gaming controller and you should be good to go.

The apps are due to start rolling to the chosen 2021 Samsung smart TVs from "next week"; you can download them from the Samsung App Store via the Media Hub directly on the TV. The eligible 2021 models include: QN800, QN850, QN900, WS1A, QN700, LS03A, AU7000, AU8000, AU9000, Q50, Q60 & Q95-Q70.

Elsewhere, Samsung confirmed that from 2023 the Blacknut and Antstream Arcade game streaming services will arrive on its 2021, 2022 and 2023 smart TVs. Not familiar with Blacknut? It's a 'family platform' with 500+ games that can accommodate up to five players simultaneously.

Looking to boost the quality of your gaming sessions? In "a few weeks" from now, GeForce Now users with an RTX 3080 premium subscription ($19.99 / £17.99 a month) will be able to stream games in native 4K to compatible Samsung smart TVs.

With users no longer needing a powerful PC or console to play the best video games, the streaming market is set to grow rapidly in the coming years. Even Microsoft is toying with the idea of a $129 streaming-only Xbox.

