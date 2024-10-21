The vinyl revival continues! WH Smith stores will start selling records again

Would you like a rare 12-inch LP with your Mars bar? That message could soon be popping up on WH Smith's self-service checkouts, as the high street retailer has announced it is to start selling vinyl in its stores again, more than 30 years after abandoning the medium.

The Standard reports that more than 80 of WH Smith's stores will start stocking vinyl.

Vinyl is gaining popularity with a new generation of fans keen to own a physical copy of their favourite albums. According to the British Phonographic Industry, vinyl sales have risen for 16 consecutive years. Its last figures show an 11.7 per cent increase to 5.9 million units in 2023 – that's a big increase on the 2.3 per cent rise the year before.

All sorts of artists have embraced the format, including Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Lana Del Rey, Lewis Capaldi, The Rolling Stones, and the newly-reformed Oasis.

"I'm sure there are many customers out there who remember spending hours in record shops browsing the latest vinyl LPs and the artistic record covers," said Emma Smyth, commercial director of WH Smith’s high street operations.

"To me it's no surprise that vinyl is growing in popularity again, and we are very excited to be bringing back record selections to more than 80 different stores across the UK for both seasoned fans and new listeners alike."

Stores that will stock vinyl include Canterbury, Chester, Edinburgh Gyle and York.

WH Smith started selling vinyl in the 1950s, but stopped in the 1990s when the format's popularity waned in the face of CDs. The retailer currently sells vinyl on its website.

We would choose independent vinyl retailers every time. But having such a big player as WH Smith getting back into vinyl is surely a good thing, as it shows the vinyl revival is here to stay.

Look out for a tranche of limited edition and special edition vinyl records set to land this Record Store Day Black Friday.

