The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs have leaked

Another week, another Galaxy S23 leak. This time it's Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship smartphone in the spotlight, as a new leak claims to feature the Ultra's entire spec list.

The leak alleges to include everything from the phone's processor to the screen and even the camera. The Chinese telecommunications regulatory board TENAA is the source of the leak here, with documentation regarding the S23 Ultra's specs slipping out, hinting that the phone might be revealed soon. This documentation is available to view here (opens in new tab) and lists practically all of the S23 Ultra's internal and external specs.

The S23 Ultra kicks things off with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor from Qualcomm, the company's top-of-the-range mobile processor, and that's backed up with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM depending on the configuration. There's no word on the Exynos-powered variant which is usually what we get here in the UK (and in other select markets), although apparently Samsung still plans to ship models with its in-house processor according to other rumours. Storage configurations will apparently be 256GB, 512GB and 1TB, so it's looking like Samsung could be dropping the 128GB base model according to this report.

All of these specs sound dead on based on what we know from previous devices and recent Samsung trends. The beefed-up Ultra device gets the latest and greatest processor and a healthy amount of memory and storage to back that processor up. But is the S23 business as usual where it counts for us - the screen?

Yes appears to be the answer, with this new Galaxy Ultra sporting a supposed 6.8-inch QHD+ display, with a resolution of 3088 x 1440. This sounds identical to last year's Galaxy S22 Ultra, which means we should anticipate a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. No huge developments in the display department may disappoint some, but the S22 Ultra's sensational display is one of the reasons it took home a five-star review from us.

The biggest upgrades coming to the Galaxy S23 Ultra appear to be with its new cameras. According to these documents, the S23 Ultra will have a 200MP main camera, alongside a 12MP ultrawide, a 10MP telephoto that features 3x optical zoom and a second 10MP telephoto camera that's capable of 10x optical zoom.

The dimensions of the device are even part of this certification document, with the Ultra measuring 163.4×78.1×8.9(mm) and weighing 233g. This makes the new Ultra slightly taller and narrower than its predecessor, however it looks like the new Ultra will be even heavier, with the S22 Ultra weighing 228g.

There isn't any word yet on the official design of the phone, or what colours it will come in, so we'll have to wait to see the phone officially to confirm the device's aesthetics.

We're holding out for February, which is when the S23 series is expected to launch, to see what Samsung plans to do with the S23 Ultra, however this new leak gives us a pretty good idea as to what to expect from this new flagship mobile.

